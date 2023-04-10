The European Union (EU) may adopt a new package of anti-Russian sanctions by the end of April. This was stated to Izvestia by a member of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Russia (D-RU), an MEP from Croatia, Ivan Vilibor Sincic.

“If we take into account the past dynamics, then it (the 11th package of sanctions – Ed.) can be adopted by the end of April,” he admitted.

At the same time, according to Gunnar Beck, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, this could happen even earlier: already this week. He also recalled one of the proposals for sanctions, which was previously voiced by Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. So, according to him, more relatives of Russian high-ranking officials should be included in the sanctions list.

“At the same time, their inclusion just because they are relatives of leading political and military figures is legally problematic,” the MEP said.

Earlier, Politico reported that the EU plans to start discussing the 11th package of anti-Russian restrictions immediately after Easter, that is, on April 10. As the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said, the next restrictive measures will be aimed at “closing loopholes” that allow Russia to bypass the already imposed sanctions.

The European Parliament allowed the imposition of sanctions against third countries

The European Union may extend sanctions to third countries that help Russia circumvent the introduced restrictions. This was stated to Izvestiya by the member of the European Parliament from Germany Gunnar Beck. However, according to him, most likely, this will happen in stages, and not all at once. At the same time, a member of the EP delegation for relations with Russia (D-RU), an MEP from Croatia, Ivan Vilibor Sincic, admitted that Turkey, Kazakhstan and the Arab states could fall under European restrictions.

“This will be a step of desperation on the part of the West,” he added.

The possibility of extending sanctions to third countries was previously reported in the White House. They noted that the United States and the European Union will continue to deepen joint work on “aggressive enforcement” of the introduced measures. In particular, this will imply influence on third states so that they do not provide Moscow with assistance in bypassing restrictions.

