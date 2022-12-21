The community manager of Avalanche Software, Chandler Wood, wanted to clarify the difficulty of the fights present in Hogwarts Legacysince several users after the last presentation had the feeling that the fights in the game were too easy.

Presented among the novelties of the second Gameplay Showcase of Hogwarts Legacy, the clashes were shown in action at the normal degree of challenge, but the developer who was holding the controller in his hand is a very skilled player, who has been in charge of testing the project for some time and so made it look easyWood explained.

The Unforgivable Curses possess crowd control mechanics, for example Avada Kedavra causes a fear effect among other enemies, Crucio stuns and incapacitates opponents for some time, Imperio causes a hostile unit to side with you: the fact that all these skills were shown at the same time, said the community manager, returned the false feeling of poor artificial intelligence.

The use of Arresto Momentum stopped some of the enemies present in the arena, but this too depended on the skill of the developer who played during the Gameplay Showcase, who managed to perfectly control what was happening around them and neutralize any threats.

Wood then explained that the Dark Arts Arena makes all three curses available to be able to test them, but this is not indicative of their accessibility in the game: these are optional skills, which the user does not receive immediately. For example, you won’t be able to learn Avada Kedavra right away.

“Without wanting to give too much away, I can say that becoming this powerful has to be earned, that comes hand in hand with the narrative of choosing and learning certain spells.”