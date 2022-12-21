After obtaining the World Cup, it is time to return to the reality of our beloved Argentine soccer and a pass market is coming that promises to be very busy.
In the last few hours, information emerged that if confirmed could be a bombshell almost impossible to overcome. Mauro Icardi could be Newell’s reinforcement and in Rosario they are working so that it can become a reality.
The leadership carried out the first step of the negotiation: they contacted the player’s environment to express their desire and to find out if they are interested in having their first experience as a professional in the country.
Icardi is currently at Galatasaray, where he has few minutes and his pass continues to belong to PSG. In the French club he has a contract until 2023, but it is already a fact that they will not take him into account.
A key factor is the possible arrival of Dzeko to the Turkish team. The forward is the priority they have at the moment and if confirmed it would mean that the Argentine would have very little place in consideration.
Icardi is currently injured and the last game he played was on November 12. In the Turkish league he scored four goals (one from a penalty) in six games played and provided three assists. It is worth noting that he is only 29 years old, but his sports career has faded in recent seasons. Will you accept the challenge of going to Argentine soccer?
related links
More transfer news
More news from Newells
More Argentine soccer news
#Argentine #soccer #team #Mauro #Icardi
Leave a Reply