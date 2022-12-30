Hogwarts Legacy It’s one of the video game most anticipated for 2023, Portkey Games Its distributor releases dosed information, due to which we learn about curses and their availability in the video game. And although it seemed that the players would be disappointed because they would be restricted, it is assured that this is not the case. Hogwarts Legacy Curses will be available in the base game.

The mysterious dark magic video game will feature the curses, which were originally announced as available in “The arena of dark arts”, which belongs to the deluxe version. This caused confusion It pointed out that not all players would have access to them.

However, it was confirmed that the curses of Hogwarts Legacy They will not be DLC content and will not be restricted to the deluxe version either. Even if they do launch there, and because of that, players with that version will be able to pre-test them, as a kind of exclusive.

The curses that will be available in Hogwarts Legacy are the following:

Crucio – It is used to torture.

– It is used to torture. Empire — It works to control.

— It works to control. Avada Kedavra – It’s for murder.

Source: Portkey Games

In the uproar of uncertainty, Chandler Wood, Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, posted a post on Reddit that clarified the situation. He mentioned that the fact that they are released in the deluxe version is not a limitation. Curses will come to the base version of hogwarts legacy, but they will be unlockable as players progress through the story.

So there is nothing to fear. Everyone will be capable of being Death Eatersif they wish.

When is the game released?

The PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions will be released on February 10, 2023.

On the other hand, the version for PS4 and Xbox One will be out on April 4, 2023.

However, the version for Nintendo Switch will arrive until July 25, 2023.

