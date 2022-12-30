In recent days, the head coach of Las Vegas Raiders, josh mcdanielsmade the decision to bench their starting quarterback for the rest of the year, Derek Carrseeking to turn the situation of the team, which still has hopes of accessing the NFL playoffs.

Quickly, Davante Adams, who arrived in the offseason traded from the Green Bay Packersand signed a contract extension for 141.25 million dollars, ruled on the fact of sending Carr to the bench, who has been his friend since his university days, assuring that he supports him, and that is the reason why signed with the Raiders.

“Obviously, I don’t think, nobody was excited about it here. He is one of my best friends and the reason I came here in the first place. I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t. I think everybody knows how I feel about him and you know, with that being said, there’s a process to how things go and I’m not going to sit here and go on and on, but obviously I support my guy, you know.”, commented Adams, in statements published by NFL.com.

they paid off

It should be noted that the pairing between Davante Adams and Derek Carr has paid off, as Davante adds 1,290 yards per reception, fifth best in the NFL, and third year in a row with more than a thousand yards per reception, in addition to having 12 touchdowns via reception, leading the NFL tied with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Well, we have two games left. We’ve got the Niners this week and then we’ve got another game to wrap up, so that’s all I’m really focused on.Adams added.

We recommend you read

Mathematically, the Raiders are not out of contention to enter the playoffs, they do need to win their last 2 games, one in week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers, and the last one against the Kansas City Chiefsin addition to the fact that they need the help of combinations of other results, so it is really very difficult for them to be in the postseason.