DThe number of investigations into the clearing of the town of Lützerath at the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine rose sharply around eight weeks later. According to the Aachen police, more than 600 procedures are now underway, including 150 due to physical attacks on police officers, thanks to the evaluation of video recordings.

Immediately after the end of the measures, the number of all reports was still 441. In addition, according to the police, 21 preliminary investigations are now being conducted against police officers. Some had been accused of violence by demonstrators.

Day-long operation

Lützerath was evacuated in a day-long police operation against the resistance of hundreds of climate activists. The energy company RWE wants to mine lignite there.

After the protests, some of which escalated, an investigative commission (EK) called “Lützerath” worked on the numerous procedures. Sometimes they are initially directed against unknown persons, for example because the suspects were masked. At the top, up to 3,700 police officers were on duty at the same time in Lützerath.

According to the police, 115 officers were injured. 56 of them without external influence, that is, they got stuck in the mud and twisted their ankles.