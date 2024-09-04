On the occasion of the launch of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, available today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is one of Warner Bros.’ biggest priorities.
“Obviously a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy “That’s one of our biggest priorities for the next couple of years,” Wiedenfels said in an interview. “So there’s certainly a significant growth contribution coming from the games division.”
These are words that some might have taken for granted, but which in reality confirm the importance of certain types of productsin this case single-player action adventure games based on a famous intellectual property such as JK Rowling’s Wizarding World.
An even bigger success?
That Warner Bros. should look carefully at a possible new chapter of the Hogwarts Legacy saga It’s only natural, considering that the first episode was the best-selling game of 2023, even beating some very respectable opponents.
According to information provided by the publisher, the title created by Avalanche Software has sold over 24 million copies, confirming itself among other things one of the most desired products by users during the Christmas period.
At the same time, it will be interesting to see How the new tie-in, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, will be received by users: Available at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus subscribers, the game brings the famous broomstick-based sport to the screen.
If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our review of Hogwarts Legacy.
#Hogwarts #Legacy #Warner #Bros #biggest #priorities
Leave a Reply