On the occasion of the launch of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, available today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is one of Warner Bros.’ biggest priorities.

“Obviously a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy “That’s one of our biggest priorities for the next couple of years,” Wiedenfels said in an interview. “So there’s certainly a significant growth contribution coming from the games division.”

These are words that some might have taken for granted, but which in reality confirm the importance of certain types of productsin this case single-player action adventure games based on a famous intellectual property such as JK Rowling’s Wizarding World.