New brands have announced their departure from The House of the Famous Mexico As sponsors, this is just a few hours after the voluntary departure of Adrián Marcelo, which has generated much controversy.

It was recently announced that brands such as Rexona, Holland and the Uniliver group decided to stop sponsoring La Casa de los Famosos México and Now a couple more join inunleashing all kinds of reactions on the Internet.

It has now been revealed that Nutrioli, Nestlé, Knorr and Cklass have decided to leave and stop sponsoring La Casa de los Famosos México, due to the comments, attitudes and conversations of some residents, without pointing out anyone in particular.

More brands disassociate themselves from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico

Those who watch La Casa de los Famosos México claim that the brand desertion is due to the attitudes and comments of Adrián Marcelo, who has been accused of being sexist, manipulative, misogynistic, homophobic, psychopathic, among other classifications that have generated controversy.

At the moment it is known that Mercado Libre and DiDi remain part of the team of sponsors of La Casa de los Famosos México.

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities