The government in France is forced to temporarily halt the leasing program.

Everyone to the electric car! Yes, but they are so expensive, aren't they? They have come up with something about that in France. A leasing program was introduced for low-income residents of the country. French people could get an electric car for as little as 100 to 150 euros per month.

The fact that the French government started playing leasing company has not gone unnoticed. There was a surge in the number of applications. A three-year contract could be concluded for such a low amount. Gold of course, even if you have a low income. In addition, the lease contract could also be extended once.

You sometimes wonder whether policymakers also realize what the effect of proposals can be. Like in this case. Did the French government really not see that this is a mega deal? Due to enormous interest, France has been forced to temporarily suspend the leasing program.

Since January 1, French people with a low income have been able to make such an application. It's now almost a month later and the program has been shut down for six weeks. The French government had set aside 25,000 electric cars for the project. There will have to be many more to meet demand. Initially, things were increased to 50,000 cars. However, by the end of January the French government had already received 90,000 applications. In one fell swoop, the French government has become the most successful leasing company in the world. Well done.

Max 47k

There are a number of conditions attached to the electric car that French people with a low income receive. For 150 euros a month they can stay in a French car, or at least an EV produced in France. In addition, the list price is a maximum of 47,000 euros.

Not all applications will be processed. That 50,000 remains the maximum for the time being, which means that 40,000 applicants will be disappointed. However, it is no different. This joke is costing the government in France a lot of money. In short, a part of the population with few weaknesses will soon be able to drive a dirt-cheap EV, while the other part can continue to take the bus. Or walk.

As with the SEPP subsidy in the Netherlands, a new fund must be available in France before 2025. The French with a low income can then make a new attempt. The French government will announce exactly what this will look like later this year.

