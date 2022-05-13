Friday, May 13, 2022
Hockey Will there be a Lions Goal Festival today? Watch the World Cup opening goal – HS is momentarily following the opening day of the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
The Opening Day of the World Hockey Championships is coming.

Hockey On the opening day of the World Championships for men, Finland will face Norway in a match starting at 8.20 pm at the Nokia Arena in Tampere.

The other matches of the day are France-Slovakia, USA-Latvia and Germany-Canada.

He will play in the opening match with the Finnish goal Juho Olkinuora.

In this case, Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office follows the events of the World Hockey Championships in cooperation with the sports editorial offices of Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa.

Space World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje/

Read all the World Hockey competition stuff at https://www.hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat/

See also  Ukraine war: "Many in the Kremlin are afraid"
