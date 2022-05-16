Latvia’s Elvis Merzlikins has not been comfortable in Tampere, and gave back to a full-blown race hotel.

Tampere

Latvian keeper Elvis Merzlikins played a good match against Leijon on Saturday, although his adjustment to Tampere has not gone smoothly.

Merzlikins, Patrik Laine a companion in the NHL, did not feel mercy for Laine’s hometown but gave a full-blown race hotel about the conditions.

Merzlikins told Latvian media that he was in a nasty situation while in the toilet while a teammate Ronald Kenins was in the shower.

“I was completely wet after that. The shower and the bowl are next to each other. The beds are as small as in the army,” Merzlikins accounted. Delphi-median by even before the opening match of Latvia.

“I think the hotel is the worst I’ve ever been in.”

Merzlikins regretted not being able to rest properly in the hotel.

The hotel’s double rooms have 90 or 100 cm wide beds, depending on the room type.

A major Baltic news portal Delphi has quoted a Latvian in his article Sports center–publication, from which Merzlikins citations from the toilet episode have since been removed. All that remains is a search for the Tampere race hotel without details.

Also Latvian Postsen had time to borrow Sporscentrs from the toilet episode before the details went out.

The hotel manager did not want to comment on matters between the hotel and the customer in public but said it was unfortunate if the guest had been dissatisfied.

“When you come here and there are major competitions, it is understandable that emotions can be on the surface. At the general level, customers have been very satisfied and we are proud to be a World Cup partner,” the hotel manager told Ilta-Sanomat.

Director of Communications, Marketing and Responsibility at the World Championships Suvi Aherto said the situation had been discussed with the Latvian team.

“It was an expression of the opinion of an individual player. The Latvian team has no comment on the organization of the competition or the accommodation,” Aherto said.

Latvia has started the tournament with two losses. On Friday, Latvia clearly lost to the US, but on Saturday, the team tormented Lions for a long time.

In the final installment Mikael Granlund fired with force with a puck behind Merzlikins’ back. That was enough for Leo to win the second tournament.

Merzlikins have played three seasons in the NHL in the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the World Cup, he is playing at number 80, a friend of the late Latvian goalkeeper, Merzlikins Matiss Kivlenieksin game number.

Subscribe to the World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje/

Read all the World Hockey competition stories at https://www.hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat/