Despite being criticized by various characters in the show, Magaly Medina He has shown that his relationship with the notary Alfredo Zambrano remains solid above all, making them one of the most stable couples in the Peruvian show business.

However, the show host is clear that she would not forgive any infidelity on the part of her current husband. Likewise, she stated that she herself would expose him to the public for not respecting the commitment they have.

Likewise, she told what she would do with the notary in case she ever cheated on her. “She would be the first to ‘destroy it and throw it to the dogs,'” she said in an interview for Somos magazine.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano share details of their new home in Surco

The show host showed her followers how the construction of her new home in Surco is going. In the images published on social networks, you can see the popular “Urraca” next to her partner Alfredo Zambrano visiting the place where they will soon live.

“Dreaming of having our new house ready”, is the legend that accompanies the video that was uploaded to his Instagram account. In addition, she commented that she dreams of spending Christmas 2022 in her new home.

Magaly Medina celebrated the 50 years of Alfredo Zambrano

The presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” threw the house out the window by celebrating her husband’s 50th birthday in style. Through social networks, she published videos and images of the enviable event that had great singers such as Daniela Darcourt and Eva Ayllón as part of the entertainment.

In the images you can see how she asks her partner’s opinion to know that everything is going perfectly. “Honey, what do you think? Like? (…) And that there are more surprises to come, ”she indicated.

Magaly Medina’s husband gave the presenter a luxurious gift

alfredo zambrano and Magaly Medina spare no expense when it comes to being conceited. In September 2021, the ATV driver shocked everyone by revealing that her husband gave her an expensive Maserati brand car.

The lavish gift was delivered some time after the couple reconciled after spending several months apart. “Thank you my love. I loved it”, said the also influencer Magaly.