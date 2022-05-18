Hockey Swedish star defender threatens Lions to silence the entire Nokia arena: “They can rest as much as they want”

Tre Kronor’s Rasmus Dahlin anticipates an emotional encounter with Finland in an interview with the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Swedish will face in the top game of the Finnish Ice Hockey World Championships in Tampere on Wednesday. Both have three wins from the B-block in the background.

Sweden worked hard on Tuesday to crush Britain 6-0. Scored one goal in the Britain game and assisted several Rasmus Dahlin threatens Aftonbladetin in an interview that the team is going to silence Tampere’s new puck shrine.

“We want and try to silence this arena,” Tre Kronor’s star defender tells the newspaper.

Wednesday’s game will likely be decided by the block winner. Dahlin believes the game will not lack emotion.

“It’s going to be a game that’s not even close to what we’ve been playing so far. Audiences and emotions, no, it’s going to be really fun. This is the match we’ve been waiting for. Every situation means something,” he said.

Swedish while playing against Britain on Tuesday, Finland had a day off. However, the still life does not bother Dahlin.

“They can rest as much as they want, we like to play a lot.”

Captain of Tre Kronor Oliver Ekman-Larsson is playing in his seventh World Cup tournament and has faced Finland many times.

“The encounter with Finland is always special. The arena will boil, there are a lot of Finnish supporters, but also Swedes.”

Chances of winning are good, according to Ekman-Larsson, but he believes the game will be steady. Finland’s home field advantage may even be a good thing for Sweden.

“Of course they’re favorites at home, so it’s the perfect place for us. We’ve been playing good hockey so far,” Ekman-Larsson said.

Keeper Magnus Hellberg fought against Britain and hopes to have a chance against Finland as well:

“It’s always fun to meet Finns, especially in their home fields.”

