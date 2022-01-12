Hockey Stock Exchange Shark Palm baits Jukuri to victory – “We made a great improvement”

Jukuri’s three-point home pot from Ace was only the second and first in the history of Mikkeli in the 2020s.

Jukurit struck fourth in the hockey league on Wednesday after continuing his messy outing in his home trough. Jukurit knocked down Pori’s Aces 4–1 in Kalevankangas’ only league match on Wednesday.

In the second installment, the people of Mikkeli rose from the loss to the decisive lead with goals, both of which were offset by the winger of the entry point. Petrus Palmu. Palmu, who scored the most power points in the league evenly, was second on the stock exchange with a score of 13 + 19, Tappara Anton Levtchin (14 + 21) to feel.

“The opening round was a pretty bad game for us, but we got a great improvement after that,” stressed the Palmman, who led all 17 of his matches in Jukuri. Aatu Räty.

Jukurien the three-point home pot from Ace was only the second and first in the history of Mikkeli in the 2020s. The ace of joy had blown the goal of the opening round Leevi Viitala, 20. The hit was third for the breakthrough Viitala in the last four games.

“There’s that onetimer trained, often on the ice after the team’s rehearsals. We made Jukuri victory unnecessarily easy, although we have to admit that the opponent is really hot this time around, ”Viitala said.

Viitala won together before the NHL Ville Heinolan with the 2016 Finnish C-boys baseball championship at Kankaanpää Mail.