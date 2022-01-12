The left-back of Roma arrives on loan. Fares towards Turin

Genoa – Movements on the left wing at Genoa: the full-back arrives on loan from Roma in the rossoblù Davide Calafiori, born in 2002, blue for the Under 21 team. The operation will be defined tomorrow and the player will be available for Monday’s match against Fiorentina.

The arrival of Calafiori unlocks the situation of Mohamed Fares: the Franco-Algerian winger born in 1996, still owned by Lazio, will transfer on loan from the Biancoceleste club to Ivan Juric’s Turin. Stefano Sabelli is also out on the flanks and returns to Brescia.

