Hockey Star striker Petra Nieminen was disappointed in the vicious defeat: “Yes, everyone probably saw that the judges were on the Swiss side.”

Female lions number one winger Petra Nieminen was disappointed with the rest of the team when Finland lost for the third time in the Beijing Olympic Games.

Switzerland hit the board with a score of 3 to 2 and earned their victory, even if they lost shots and finish points. In addition to the shots, the female lions won the cooling statistics.

“Loss of paint. Yes it frankly takes over. We should be able to score with a better percentage when there were so many shots, ”Nieminen, who bred Tappara, told an extensive media circle at the National Indoor Sports Center.

Nieminen manasi the fact that playing his own head defending betrayed, even though it should be the team’s footstep.

“The guy got a little easy to stand with our paint free.”

Nieminen meant the third goal of Switzerland in particular, which Lara Stalder was allowed to do in peace and no Finnish defender was a goalkeeper within a radius of meters Anni Keisalaa helping.

Finland took 14 minutes of ice-colds and managed to play just 2.49 minutes of superiority, while Switzerland got a grind with a superiority of 10.36.

Kuri betrayed the field and the exchange box when Finland got as many as two cool offs from the wrong exchanges. The remaining seconds were taken or given.

“Yes, everyone probably saw that the judges were on the Swiss side, but we can’t influence it. We should have made overcoming the goal too. ”

According to Nieminen, Switzerland came into the game with a good heartbeat, but he added: “Maybe we squeezed the racket a little too much and did difficult things. It could have been a little more straightforward. ”

Last In the World Championships in August, Finland defeated Switzerland 6–0 in the first series and 3–1 in the bronze medal match, but the parts changed in the first series of Beijing.

“Now everyone has been playing the whole early season. Maybe it seems that everyone is more prepared. Even the opponent was better. ”

Finland will face the team of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final match of the first series on Tuesday. Actual standings will not be weighed as all countries in this block advance to the semi-finals.

“Now we have to get on the road to winning and play our own game and can’t go to the pace of a friend,” Nieminen said.

Against the Russians, the game can become tricky again, with tight defenses and counterattacks expected.

USA: ta and against Canada, the female lions were caught with a big hand, but according to Nieminen, there are no scars left.

“I don’t think we have any spiritual lock. Everyone knows how to play and score goals. It is good that we were able to play against them immediately and now a tough European has come against them. ”

“Tomorrow [tiistaina] then a little more scoring. ”

Finland and Russia will meet in the decision of the women’s first series on Tuesday at 15.10. Discovery shows the match live.

