The Joint Supply Commander of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Faisal Mohammed Al-Shehhi, opened yesterday the depots of the medical services and the robotic project in Zayed Military City, which covers the needs of the medical units in the city.

During a tour of the warehouses, the joint supply commander at the Ministry of Defense listened to a detailed explanation of the mechanism of action of the robot and its method of operation, which is an advanced storage system for medical materials based on artificial intelligence to store and dispense received materials, which reduces the effort, time and staff required to supply medical centers with medicines. Its management is carried out entirely by the citizen cadre of Ministry of Defense employees.

The receiving and disbursing mechanism in the robot system depends on the combination of the management system and the robot system. Medical devices in the storage units have sensors and laser rays to read the storage unit, determine the weight and height, and choose the appropriate place for self-storage.

Al-Shehhi also listened to an explanation about the tasks and duties of the Medical Services Corps depots, which are considered one of the most important units of support and technical support for the Medical Services Corps in times of operations and peace.

The medical services arm depots examine and receive all medicines, consumables, medical devices and equipment, keep and preserve the received medical materials, and dispense medical materials to armed forces units or other parties, as well as the recycling process to avoid the expiration of medical materials and avoid their accumulation.



