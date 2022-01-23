Hockey Chicago’s Henrik Borgström scored two goals, but Blackhawks bowed to Wild in overtime

Kevin Lankinen blocked 40 shots.

Henrik Borgström was on the sidelines on Friday from the Chicago Blackhawks lineup against the Minnesota Wild, but woke up on Saturday when the same teams faced each other again. Borgström re-entered and scored two goals, but Chicago bowed to Minnesota Wild 3-4.

“I was just trying to keep things simple, especially at the start of the match, as we know they’re a pretty heavy team and start the flow of the game. As a chain, we tried to be ready for it at the beginning of the match, ”Borgström told Blackhawks website.

Borgström scored the first and third goals of his team. The first was born when Borgström deported the puck in the attack area From Ryan Hartman. Minnesota goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönen stopped Borgström’s shot, but the puck ended To Erik Gustafsson, whose long shot was deflected by Borgström.

“I saw the guy standing in the blue line and I managed to take the puck from him. The first shot didn’t go, but luckily the puck went to ‘Gus’, who shot a nice little kite. It’s pretty easy to drive in,” Borgström repeated.

Borgström’s second goal came from the return puck, which he beat with a third attempt behind Kähkönen.

Borgström, Ryan Carpenterin and MacKenzie EntwistleThe quadruple chain formed by Blackhawks head coach Derek Kingin plaudits.

“They were good. They started a lot of substitutions in the defensive zone and finished them in the offensive zone. That’s what I want from the four-way chain. And then they shoveled two goals, which was a bonus,” King said.

Kevin Lankinen your ears Marc-Andre Fleuryn Chicago scored in the middle of the previous day’s match and started the Blackhawks goal for the first time on Saturday, December 18th. Lankinen was in an excellent mood and blocked 40 shots.

“It was hugely important. He’s had a long break, too. Although I didn’t like changing the goalkeeper [perjantain pelissä], it kind of helped Lank because we didn’t have ice this morning. It was kind of his warm-up for this match, ”King said.

Lankinen didn’t miss a single goal in the tie, with two of Minnesota’s goals scored by force, one by six field players against five and the last by extra time.

“I think ‘Lanks’ played a great match. He looked good. The opponent is a good hockey team. The goal was a lot of traffic and they are really good to shoot from there. He was facing chaos, but he endured it well,” King praised.