Nick Cassidy will race in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for 2022 as the AF Corse standard bearer.

The New Zealander, Super GT and Super Formula Champion, will be at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo # 54 in the LMGTE Am Class as teammate of Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci.

Cassidy, who had driven the 488 GT3 of Amato Ferrari’s team in the last round of the 2021 DTM at Norisring, takes over from Giancarlo Fisichella. At the same time, he will continue to take part in Formula E with Envision Virgin Racing.

At the moment the Prancing Horse plans have not been defined for the Roman, while as already known, AF Corse will also deal with the car of Simon Mann / Christoph Ulrich / Toni Vilander (# 21) in the same category, as well as being engaged in LMP2 Pro / Am with the Oreca # 83 by François Perrodo / Nicklas Nielsen / Alessio Rovera.