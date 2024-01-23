The Swedish fashion brand H&M has withdrawn an advertisement for school uniforms in Australia after receiving numerous criticisms on social media accusing it of sexualizing young girls and targeting pedophiles.

Why would you want to feed the idea that little girls should attract attention for their looks, their bodies, and their style?

“We have removed that ad. We are deeply sorry for the offense it has caused and are investigating how we will present campaigns in the future.”confirmed this Tuesday to Efe a company spokesperson in Australia.

The removed ad, still visible in the accounts of X users who took screenshots, shows two girls of about seven years old dressed in a company uniform with their heads turned towards the camera and with the slogan: “Make those heads turn with H&M's back-to-school fashion.”



👉🏽If you don't know about the H&M controversy, we tell you: in an online advertisement for school uniforms, they used this image and the expression “make those heads turn”, whose equivalent in advertising in Spanish is “steal those looks”. What is controversial about it? pic.twitter.com/3yHrPdj20Y — Jacarandas | Abortion and Feminism (@SomosJacarandas) January 22, 2024

Feminist writer Melinda Tankard noted on her X account that “little girls generally don't want to turn heads” and that most of the girls she knows “They want to be left alone and enjoy themselves and not attract attention.”



“Why would you want to feed the idea that little girls should attract attention for their looks, their bodies, and their style?”he added.

Other voices accused the advertisement of being directed at pedophiles and asked for pressure on the company as long as it did not withdraw the campaign.

