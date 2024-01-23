Confirmation has not yet arrived from the DNA tests carried out on the remains found in an old farmhouse, but it now seems certain that it is Andreea Rabciucthe girl who disappeared after an evening with friends and an argument with her boyfriend Simone Gresti.

Simone Gresti is accused of voluntary crime, however the boy continues to declare himself uninvolved in the facts. That evening the two were with some friends, spending an evening in a caravan, not far from the place of discovery. They saw them discuss, then Andreea Rabciuc would have walked away alone. From that moment on, all traces of her have been lost. The boyfriend said that the girl had left him her cell phone and, angry, she had left.

The farmhouse, now a crime scene, had already been inspected two years ago by the police, with the support of molecular dogs. For this reason, investigators believe that Andreea's lifeless body was brought to the old building in a second momentafter the crime. The owners of the land made the dramatic discovery. They explained that they hadn't been in that room for a long time, since unusable and at risk of collapse. They had decided to clean up and cut the grass when they found those human remains. There were also some boots and a jacket, the same ones worn by the missing girl.

The mystery of the last message sent by Andreea Rabciuc to her father

The investigations also focus on a WhatsApp message that Andreea had sent to her father around 4:30 in the morning: “I got in trouble.” The authorities are trying to reconstruct the last hours of the girl's life, but the questions there are still too many. Rabciuc had exchanged messages with a friend before the argument with Simone Gresti. Then, according to the story, she put the phone in her boyfriend's pocket and left.

Andreea's mother is certain that they are involved in her crime more people involved and that they helped the boyfriend move the body. He directs all the accusations to him. She is waiting for the DNA results, but she already knows what the answer will be. Before she hoped that her daughter would send her a message, telling her that she was alive and that he could not return to her. Now he just feels a great void and asks that justice be done.