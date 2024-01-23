The conference to announce the details of the next session of the World Government Summit was launched a short while ago, at the Museum of the Future.
* The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi, said: The World Government Summit brought together more than 50 heads of state and government, 2,500 ministers and 1,550 speakers over 10 years.
* Muhammad Al-Gergawi: The World Government Summit will witness the largest participation of international organizations since its launch
* Muhammad Al-Gergawi: More than 38,000 participants in the World Government Summit this year… and 1,600 dialogue sessions and workshops.
* Muhammad Al-Gergawi: The World Government Summit will witness the participation of 100 individuals specialized in the field of artificial intelligence
* Mohammed Al Gergawi: Launching 25 strategic reports during the World Government Summit this year
* Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: Dubai is the first city outside the United States of America to operate self-driving taxis.
* Mattar Al Tayer: During the World Government Summit, we will review the latest experiences of the air taxi project
* Dawoud Al Hajri, Director of Dubai Municipality: Dubai has become a model for many countries around the world. We seek to present the integrated smart city model during the summit.
* Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development: The UAE has many components and capabilities that help it reach global markets.
* Masoud Mahmoud, CEO of Etisalat by E&: We aim to share our experiences with the transformation of the telecommunications sector from the traditional style to global technology.
