On the afternoon of September 21, a tragic incident took place in the heart of Guayaquil. A man, accompanied by his wife and his son, was traveling in a taxi when a luxury car intercepted them. Five gunmen got out of this vehicle and mercilessly shot the man. Both the taxi driver and a woman were injured in the attack, which was recorded on security cameras, according to the media. The EC Republic.

Eyewitnesses, interviewed by the local newspaper Extra, reported that the murderers first took the woman and the baby out of the vehicle before shooting the man. They reportedly shot at least twenty times or even more. This tragic event adds to the victim’s criminal record, which includes a murder committed in May 2023, according to the newspaper. The universe.

The violence was not limited to this incident. In the City of God, on Mount Sinai, in the northwest of the city, Two people lost their lives in similar circumstances, the aforementioned media reported.. A motorcycle driver was shot near a field, while five blocks away, another individual was murdered on a dirt road.

Likewise, the media reported that in the Unión de Bananeros cooperative, also in Guasmo, A 20-year-old woman was murdered and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a senseless act of violence.

The crime wave continued to spread through different areas of the city. In Floresta 2, south of Guayaquil, the owner of a hardware store was shot in his own business. Another man met a similar fate when he was executed by two individuals on a motorcycle in the Virgen de Monserrat sector, in Floresta 3, also south of the city.

In addition, a 23-year-old man was shot in the Stella Maris sector, in Guasmo Sur, a place that has become a scene of violence and insecurity in the capital of Ecuador.

Finally, on the afternoon of this Saturday, September 23, a video was broadcast on social networks that denounced an incident of hitmen in Guayaquil in which, apparently, two people died who were traveling in a vehicle that was cornered by a motorcycle with two armed men.

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS CONDE

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL