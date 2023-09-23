Ukraine lost a large amount of military equipment during the fighting in the area of ​​​​the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoye, Zaporozhye region, writes September 23 The Washington Post with reference to the commander of the air assault unit of the Armed Forces Ukraine (APU).

Near Verbovoy, a small village a few miles from Rabotino, Russian troops have erected significant defenses like those surrounding Tokmak, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Verbovoy, according to a Ukrainian commander.

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces admitted that sending German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and American Strykers armored fighting vehicles to this part of the front cost the Ukrainian army dearly.

“A lot of military equipment was lost there,” admitted the Ukrainian military man.

He added that the Russian military literally strewn the indicated territory with anti-tank mines, and there was a constant movement of assault troops in the direction of Rabotino and Verbovoye.

On September 19, the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​​​the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region, said the chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov. He added that Russian troops are holding positions and preventing enemy attempts to break through the defenses.

Also on this day, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, announced the destruction of a column with armored groups of the Ukrainian army moving in the direction of Rabotino, in the Zaporizhia direction.

Before this, on September 17, former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces (AF) Scott Ritter emphasized that Russian troops were destroying the last reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Rabotino.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.