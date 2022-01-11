Hitman 3: Year 2 will shortly be the protagonist of a reveal official and IO Interactive announced date And hours of the event: we will be able to follow it live on January 13 at 15.00, Italian time.

As anticipated in November, when Hitman 3: Year 2 was announced with a trailer, theYear 2 kicks off on January 20 and will see the introduction of new maps, new missions, new modes and interesting extra options.

Among these stands out the support for the ray tracing on PC, which will undoubtedly improve the visual rendering of the game in relation to its extraordinary and very detailed settings.

Not only that: support for the virtual reality, initially a PlayStation VR exclusive, while on all platforms we will see the debut of the mode Elusive Target Arcade.

As the name suggests, it is a variation on the theme of Elusive Targets which, however, is still shrouded in mystery: we will know more precisely on January 13, during the official reveal.