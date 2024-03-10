Rome (AFP)

Verona left the danger zone in Italian football, thanks to its exciting victory over its host Lecce with a goal, in the twenty-eighth stage, raising its score to 26 points, while Lecce’s score froze at 25 points.

Clashes broke out between players and members of the coaching staff of the two teams after the final whistle, and Lecce coach Roberto D'Aversa assaulted the French striker for Hellas Verona, Thomas Henry, hitting him with his head when the latter was heading to the dressing room and wounding him in the right cheekbone.

Referee Daniele Keffi showed both of them a red card, and D'Aversa explained in a statement to Sky Sports: “I went down to the field to prevent my team's players from being sent off, because there were many provocations from the Verona players in the last minutes of the match and after the final whistle.”

He added, “It was not a nice move, I admit it. It is unjustified, and I explained it to Verona officials.” But I did not go to the field to make this move.”

In a statement, Lecce strongly condemned his coach’s reaction, “which contradicts our principles and the values ​​of sport.”

D'Aversa, 48, has been coaching Lecce since June 2023, after coaching Parma (2016-2020) and Sampdoria (2021-2022).