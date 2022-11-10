She was crossing the street when a car ran over her: Maria Rosaria Giannaccari taught religion in Maglie, Lecce

The enormous efforts that doctors have put in to try desperately to save the life of Maria Rosaria Giannaccari. The 62-year-old religion teacher had been hit on the afternoon of last November 8th and after almost two days of agony, she passed away definitively this morning. Pain for all the citizens of Maglie, a municipality in the province of Lecce.

Last November 8 it was a particularly bitter day on the Italian roads. In the early hours of the morning a very unpleasant event literally froze the city of Milan.

A 14-year-old boy, Luca Marengoni, lost his life on the spot after being hit by a tram.

He was riding his bicycle and had almost arrived at school, the Einstein high school in Milan, when he was completely overwhelmed by the urban vehicle whose driver failed to brake in time.

A few hours later, hundreds of km away, ie a Shirtsa small town in the province of Lecce, a very similar accident involved a victim 62-year-old local woman.

Maria Rosaria Giannaccari did not make it

The 62-year-old was walking and staying crossing near the pedestrian crossing. The accident occurred at the entrance to via Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto, near the parking areas of the former building of the Revenue Agency and the Maglie INPS.

A Hyundai i10 driven by a 19 year old girl it came just at that moment and it overwhelmed her in full.

The arrival of the rescuers was timely and after stabilizing her, the doctors immediately transported her to the nearest hospital.

There the teacher walked in coma and last night she was subjected to a delicate one intervention to try to reduce the severe head trauma he had reported.

This morning, what no one hoped would happen unfortunately happened and the heart by Maria Rosaria Giannaccari has ceased to beat forever.

According to what was reported, the 19-year-old turned out negative for alcohol and toxicological tests. Furthermore, it would appear that he also proceeded to one adequate speed.

However, the power of attorney has it anyway opened an investigation. Investigation that if until last night it was for very serious road personal injuries, from this morning it became for street murder.

The Lady he taught religion to the institute including Via Minzoni. She was not married and since she lost her two sisters a few years ago, she had practically stayed from alone. The school was literally his family.