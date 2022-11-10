The Venezuelan political crisis has once again taken on an international dimension after a time of lethargy. Emmanuel Macron received Gustavo Petro at the Elysée Palace on Thursday to discuss the way in which they can seat Nicolás Maduro again at the negotiating table in Mexico with the opposition. There, a specific date must be set to hold presidential elections in 2024 supervised by the international community.

Maduro has heard in person in the last week the opinion of the presidents of Colombia and France. Petro traveled to Caracas on his first official visit to Venezuela and made it clear to the Chavista leader that he has every intention of maintaining a close relationship with his country, but that it happens to see progress on his part. Macron crossed paths with Maduro at the world climate summit and insisted that a solution must be found as soon as possible. Washington is also rowing in this direction when it is verified that the intention to overthrow Maduro by isolating him with the appointment of an alternative president has not worked. There is consensus that elections in which the opposition can challenge Maduro for the presidency and a transition can take place is the most practical way out.

Petro has started a relationship full of cheats. The Colombian needs Maduro to reach an agreement with the ELN, a Colombian guerrilla based on the border between the two countries, in a no man’s land, without control. The leaders of the armed group also have good relations with important Chavista leaders. Maduro has received these days a large dose of legitimacy before the world, as seen at COP 27. In exchange, Petro wants the Chavista government to return to regional control bodies, especially the inter-American human rights system and, that by the way, return to Mexico, where Chavismo left after the arrest of Álex Saab, whom the United States justice considers Maduro’s figurehead.

The Colombian president raises in this tour of Europe a more forceful speech with chavismo than he usually uses in his land. At the Institute of Political Sciences in Paris, where he gave a lecture, he said that Latin America has to unite around concrete projects. “Are there going to be elections (in Venezuela)? Yes, in 2024. Who is going to win? I’m not going into that anymore. The grace is that it is the Venezuelan people who express themselves freely. The negotiations in Mexico have to lead to that, to give a guarantee to the one who loses, ”he said. Between the lines, he wants to say that a liberal democracy is needed in Venezuela, where alternation in power is respected. That same word, liberal democracy, he used in Caracas in front of a circumspect Maduro.

The road to reopening the dialogue in Mexico is open. The delegations of Chavismo and the opposition are finalizing the details to return to the negotiation under the auspices of Norway and the Executive of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican president. The central objective is to organize free elections with guarantees in 2024. It will not be easy, this will be the second time they have sat down at the table, after Chavismo rose up a year ago.

Petro is comfortable abroad. In the three months that he has been in office, he has already gone abroad on several occasions. The speech he gave in New York at the UN General Assembly, a harsh plea in favor of the energy transition and against the war on drugs led by the US, is still the first tweet you see when you enter your social network profile. But with Paris the relationship is special. The ex-guerrilla is an afrancesado who learned the language during his exile in Belgium, fleeing the violence in Colombia, and his daughters have studied at the French Lyceum in Bogotá. On Wednesday, discreet among the public that listened to him at the university, was his daughter Sofía, who studies political science there.

In the Paris forum for peace, in which Petro participates this Friday, the presidents of Argentina and Chile will join the discussion. There will also be a representative of the Venezuelan government, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Assembly of Venezuela, a politician of the highest confidence of Maduro. And on the opposition side will be Gerardo Blyde, former mayor of a Caracas municipality. It seems the ideal meeting to bring positions closer and make the meeting in Mexico a reality.

At the meeting in the Elysée, the presidents also talked about climate change, Petro’s flag on his trips abroad. The Colombian president showed the intention of leading a meeting on the Amazon, which his French counterpart will attend, although there is no set date yet. Macron extended his hand to collaborate and provide technical and financial assistance in the agrarian reform that the Colombian government has launched, the plan with which Petro seeks to make a more supportive distribution of the land. His disposition is not minor. One of the main points of the reform is the purchase of three million hectares of land from landowners to distribute among peasants and displaced people, which forces the Government to make a huge outlay. Petro already sought financial help from the United States a few weeks ago, but it did not materialize.

