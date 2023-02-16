





© France 24

Earthquakes of different magnitudes are recorded every day in all parts of the world. Many take place in the sea and are imperceptible. But sometimes their epicenters happen in towns and cities. Like in Turkey and Syria, where more than 40,000 people have died and all kinds of buildings collapsed. The images are hard to forget and show the lack of foresight and preparation, among others. In this edition we address the most catastrophic earthquakes in recent history.