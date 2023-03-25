In 2018 the ultras raid the Portuguese locker room. Rafa emerges unscathed but leaves the team as a free agent without Fifa’s approval. And the club is asking for damages. His situation is different from that of other players who lived the same bad story
More than 50 ultras with covered face they enter the Sporting Lisbon dressing room to face the players. Dutch striker Bas Dost recovers from a massive head wound. It’s May 15, 2018, the team coached by Jorge Jesus lost their last league match against Maritimo, missing out on qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League. Rafa Leao is very young, he’s 19 and has been playing with the club since he was 9.
