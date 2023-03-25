In Japan, the special arc of the anime of Pokemonbut they are also working on a new season which will not focus on the main character, Ash. For those who follow the series in its Japanese version, details have been revealed about the new season, which will start on April 14 and will introduce new characters and explorers.

Also, good news for fans of the Team Rocket it seems that Jessie, James and Meowth will continue together, despite the fact that it had been hinted that they would separate. In the last episode of the anime Pokemon in which Ash appears, the three of them are shown to lead boring lives apart, and decide to get back together.

Although it is not known if they will appear in the new season, at least it is confirmed that they are still together. If you prefer to wait for the series to premiere in the West, the previous season “pokemon travel” is now available in Spanish at cartoon Network for Latin America, and some episodes are also available on Netflix.

Via: Serebii