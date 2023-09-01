In their attempt to reach the northern border of Mexico, a mother, her two children and a niece, all of Honduran origin, got separated after they the woman jumped off the moving railway so as not to leave one of his relatives alone.

The National Institute of Migration (INM) reported that the family was reunited. He pointed out that the family was separated in Orizaba, Veracruz, when the migrant mother threw herself off the moving train so as not to leave her 12-year-old son alonewho could not climb.

“The lady only managed to see her other son, 13 years old, and her niece, 18 years old, walk away on top of a wagon,” indicated the INM.

The minor under 13 years of age and his cousin advanced for several kilometers until they were intercepted at a checkpoint. railway verification in Tlaxcala, where they informed the federal immigration agents of what had happened.

The young migrants were transferred, accompanied by an INM Child Protection Officer (OPI), to a shelter designated by the Tlaxcala State Attorney for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, while the search for the mother and her 12-year-old brother.

Communication was established with migrant houses in the center and south of the country, throughIn addition to expanding the immigration verification actions in that entityfor its location, Migration referred.

The day after separating from his son and niece, The lady and her youngest son boarded a railway that took them to Apizacoin an attempt to meet his relatives.

On the third day, he contacted the United States by telephone to comment on what had happened to the father of the minor; but he informed the mother that his son had previously spoken to him from a shelter in Tlaxcala.

The migrant from Honduras arrived in San Juan del Río, Querétaro

“When looking for a way to return to Tlaxcala, the migrant from Honduras arrived in San Juan del Río, Querétaro, where a family hosted her that day and allowed her to make a call to confirm that her son and niece were in the aforementioned shelter.” , said the National Institute of Migration (INM).

“Finally, he boarded a bus to Tlaxcala and then went to the INM Representative Office, where he he was given accompaniment to reunite with his other son and his niece”, described the INM.

“The lady stated – at that moment – that she would put aside any pretense of going to the northern border of the country and would request refuge in Mexico for her and her family,” he added.

