Monique Pardo caused great surprise among the public by admitting, through tears, that she has not had any communication with her only daughter for years and that she did not even greet her in the last Mother’s Day. The singer said that she does not understand the attitude of her heiress; however, this is not the first time they have fallen out. It is important to emphasize that, when the interpreter of ‘Candy’ went to ‘The value of truth‘, narrated an episode of physical violence with his descendant.

What did Monique Pardo say about her daughter?

Monique Pardo He reported that he has no relationship with his daughter. Lucero Marquez. Both have not spoken for years and even the heiress of the ex-model pointed out, in the past, that she “did not want to be in the life of her parent because of the scandals that she was involved in at the national level.”

In 2019, Monique and her daughter met again on the show ‘Andrea at noon’. They both spoke on the phone and Lucero mentioned that she wants to be with her when she needs her.

Despite this, this August 31, Monique Pardo was linked live with the show ‘turn on‘ and she couldn’t help but break down when she remembered the good relationship she had at some point with her daughter and her granddaughters, whom she raised from a very young age.

“Most of my life, my grandchildren are not here in the country. My daughter never sees me, she doesn’t even call me on Mother’s Day, take me to see her because life is not eternal, I want to see her, I used to go everywhere with her ”Monique said very heartfelt, unable to hold back her tears.

“Come, even call me, I want to see you, I don’t know if I’ll be there tomorrow, no one has bought life, God is wonderful with me, but you are going to give me life, love, joy… I need your love, there are many years without your love, you are my daughter, you left my body, I adored you, I made you songs, your childhood has been beautiful, remember mePardo asked.

What did Monique Pardo say about her daughter in ‘The Value of Truth’?

Monique Pardo confessed on the Beto Ortiz program that the fights with her daughter had become uncontrollable, to the point that, on one occasion, her heiress ended up physically assaulting her. However, Lucero defended herself and revealed that she was “in her own defense”.

“I never raised my hand to him. I have defended myself, yes, I have had the reflex…once…several times, but not deliberately. Never… It was an attempt between mother and daughter when I arrived late (at home), what I did was defend myself but nothing more. It’s like when someone comes up to you and I push, as a reflex, “said Lucero on the set of the program.

