León, Guanajuato.- Over time, the carnival has evolved into different parts of world and it has become a very popular celebration.

In addition to Rio de Janeiro, other places than They stand out for their carnivals include Barranquilla in Columbia, New Orleans in the United States, Venice in Italy, Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbeanand many other cities.

In Mexico there are also several carnivals in different states of the republic. How did you get to this point? What is the origin of the carnival and what characterizes it?

If we pay attention, we will realize that modern carnival has become a colorful and festive event which lasts several days and attracts visitors from all over the world.

Music and dance are central elements of the celebration, as well as costume parades and floats decorated with various themes. Participants they often wear elaborate masks and costumesand there are competitions for the best clothing in different countries.

Also, in some places, Carnival has assumed a political and social significance, and is used as a platform to express ideas and claims.

For example, in Brazil, the rio de janeiro samba parade it’s a event very important which often addresses issues such as social and political inequality.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the celebration of carnival has also been used to promote national identity and unity.

Origins of Carnival

Carnival is a celebration that has evolved over time and that has acquired different nuances and meanings throughout its history.

Currently, It is a holiday that is celebrated Worldwide, from Brazil to Spain, passing through Italy and Germany, and that summons millions of people who dress up and take to the streets to dance and have fun.

However, the carnival it was not always a popular party. During the Middle Ages, for example, it was a celebration that was associated with satire and ridicule, and that it was used as a form of mockery and criticism of the powerful.

At this time, yesThey chose characters like the “King of Carnival” or the “Bishop of Madness”, who dressed up and walked through the streets making fun of the authorities.

Over time, the carnival It was acquiring a more popular character and became associated with music and dance.

In any case, carnival is a celebration that has succeeded in transcending cultural and geographical barriers, and what has he achieved gather together people of different ages, genders, ethnicities and nationalities.

It is a party that reminds us of the importance of fun and joy in our life, and that invites us to put aside our worries and enjoy the present moment.