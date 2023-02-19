Microsoft is a company that needs no introduction and is one of the world’s leading technology companies. Surely you will know it very well but perhaps what we want to tell you about today you may not know, and it features artificial intelligence and one of the most famous games of the last decade!

Microsoft: AI plays Minecraft now

You will probably know Minecraft if you even remotely dabble in the gaming world. It is a fairly dated game which, however, over the years has continued to fascinate millions of users on all platforms, still returning today in the various sales rankings. Why are we telling you about Minecraft? Well why now a new AI plays for you!

Apparently, in fact, Microsoft is continuing undeterred to work on artificial intelligence after the explosion of OpenAi’s ChatGPT, which among other things also collaborates for the integration of the chatbot in Bing. And a new internal demo of Minecraft lets the AI ​​play the game instead of the user, who will simply have to tell the software what do you want to build.

In short, a very interesting project and apparently Microsoft had been working on it for years. Unfortunately, however, for now the software will not be released to the public and we can only be amazed at how many steps artificial intelligence has been able to make in the last period!