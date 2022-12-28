After several weeks of uncertainty and his frustrated signing with Club León, Miguel Layunwas finally able to resolve his contractual situation and opted to renew with Club América, thus the multifunctional and experienced winger will extend his history in Coapa.
It should be remembered that layun He is one of the benchmarks of Americanism, in 2013 he was able to be the 2013 Clausura champion and had a stage as a scorer and captain that made him earn a place in the Mexican team and go to European football.
However, this news did not please all the fans and even less a legend of the club, in the case of nothing more and nothing less than the controversial Anthony Carlos SantosWell, once the announcement of its renewal was made official, it was ‘undone’ on its Twitter account.
Upon hearing the news, the ex-soccer player did not hesitate to get excited and in a Azulcremas news account he responded with a forceful comment about his opinion on the renewal of the veteran player.
“don’t suck Lousy“, commented Saints in disapproval of the renewal that will keep Layún in the team, at least for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
The two-time World Cup player confessed that he sacrificed part of his salary to be able to continue defending the Eagles shield for a while longer, but many fans disagree with this.
After the announcement and the party of the pupils of Fernando Ortiz in the Copa México against Pumas, the video where you can see how layun loses the ball during the match at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario and with this the fans are not at all happy with his football performance.
