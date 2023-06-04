Sunday, June 4, 2023, 7:26 p.m.



| Updated 7:33 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

La Unión will play next season in the Second Federation after beating Asturian L’Entregu this Sunday by two goals in the second leg of the tie played at the Nuevo Nalón field.

The first leg, played at the Municipal Unionense, ended 0-0, but the goals scored by Sergio Jiménez, in the 75th minute, and by Belencoso in the 88th minute, gave Palomeque’s team a well-deserved prize.

This promotion of La Unión also benefits El Algar, which finished fourth in Preferred and next season will occupy the place vacated by La Unión in Third