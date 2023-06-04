Two party congresses, two coalition partners, two ways of thinking about asylum. The differences between VVD and ChristenUnie are big, as it turned out on Saturday in Apeldoorn. The clock is ticking for VVD leader Rutte, his party wants to see a migration plan from the cabinet before the summer holidays.
Tobias den Hartog and Hanneke Keultjes
#Netherlands #handle #asylum #seekers #VVD #ChristenUnie
