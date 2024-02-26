The Premier League confirmed this Monday that the sanction he imposed on Everton Due to financial irregularities in the 2021-2022 season, it has been reduced from ten to six points.

The 'Toffees' appealed the sanction and have managed to have it reduced by four points, which allows them to jump in the table from seventeenth position to fifteenth, with 25 points, five more than the relegation.

“Although the club is still digesting the decision of the independent commission – the one that determined the sanction – we are satisfied that the appeal has served to reduce the points sanction,” Everton said in a statement.

“We understand that the appeal committee considered the ten-point deduction originally imposed as inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks that the club reported to the committee, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations and the deduction of nine points that are imposed, under the Premier League's own rules, in the event of insolvency,” it is indicated.

In the same statement, the Evertonteam in which the Colombian played James Rodriguez in the 2020 – 2021 season, is grateful that the commission's decision that the club did not act in good faith has been overturned.

He Everton He now faces a second accusation by the Premier League, also for financial irregularities in their accounts, this time from 2019 to 2023.

“The club remains committed to cooperating with the Premier League for the open procedures for the period ending June 2023,” said the Goodison Park team.

In addition to Everton, the Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, to which 115 economic irregularities are attributed.

It should be noted that Everton is the first officially sanctioned team in the history of the Premier League since the rules of financial fair play were created.

