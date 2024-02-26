AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/26/2024 – 12:52

The Mobile Telephony World Congress (MWC), fundamental for the telecommunications sector, began this Monday (26) in Barcelona with emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which the sector hopes will give it a boost in the face of lows cell phone sales.

“We face a lack of growth. Therefore, we must look for opportunities”, said Mats Granryd, director general of the World Association of Telecommunications Operators (GSMA), which has organized the event in the Catalan capital since 2006.

According to the specialized agency IDC, last year 1.17 billion devices were sold worldwide, the lowest level in 10 years. Sales, however, increased considerably in the fourth quarter (+8.5%) and “the dynamics are moving quickly towards a recovery”, he highlights.

With a market that has slowed down in recent years and without major news, the 18th edition of the congress focuses on the development of Artificial Intelligence.

“AI is probably the most profound revolution in human history: for the first time, humans are creating technology capable of thinking. This is a big change,” said José María Álvarez Pallete, president of Telefónica.

Artificial Intelligence “is clearly on the path to democratization and is already everywhere”, highlights Thomas Husson, an analyst at Forrester, who expects AI to “drive innovation”.

– AI on mobile –

Several manufacturers announce their technological advances in this field in Barcelona, ​​such as the American chip manufacturer Qualcomm or the Chinese company Honor, which presented a camera with Artificial Intelligence.

“We are seeing a combination of AI models that can now be transferred directly to a smartphone and chips that are powerful enough to allow these calculations to be done on the phone,” Ben Wood, an analyst at CSS Insight, told AFP.

The South Korean operator SKT, the German Deutsche Telekom, the Emirati, the Singaporean Singtel and the Japanese SoftBank Corp announced their intention to create a “joint company”, to develop, among others, language models based on generative AI interfaces .

The models will be “specifically adapted to the needs of telecommunications companies”, to improve their interactions with customers through digital assistants and chatbots.

During these four days, almost 100,000 professionals and 2,500 exhibitors will gather at this annual connectivity meeting, according to the GSMA, which brings together almost 750 operators and manufacturers in the telecommunications sector, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Orange and Vodafone.

Also present are several technology heavyweights such as Airbus, Google and Amazon.

In addition to issues linked to AI, in the current edition of MWC, professionals will also be able to discuss the recomposition of the European market, following the announcement of the merger of Orange with MasMovil in Spain, as well as the financing of telecommunications networks in the face of the explosion in traffic of data.

Operators have been lamenting for many years having to bear the brunt of the large infrastructure investments required to allow video viewing on platforms such as Netflix, YouTube or TikTok, which refuse to bear part of the costs.

“European authorities need to change direction now. Europe needs investment and investors need to see changes”, said Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone.