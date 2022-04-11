Mexico City.- This Sunday night, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated that in a historical way, the Mandate Revocation Consultationin which he obtained more than 90% of the votes for what continue in office.

Through a video on social networks, the head of the federal executive highlighted various aspects of revocation day, as he stressed that, despite the obstacles, the objective was met because “made democracy count”.

In this sense, AMLO pointed out that “hopefully”In the future, those who are in charge of the administration of Mexico and submit to an exercise of revocation of Mandate accept the result even without reaching 40 percent participation.

“The essential thing is that we are asserting democracy… If tomorrow, time passes and a president wins an election, and after two years, it is shown that he fails to fulfill his social responsibility. That he is dedicated to stealing and looting “, AMLO pointed out and added that this process is precisely for what its name indicates.

“Hopefully, going forward, the presidents commit to not needing to reach 40% for the election to be valid… even without that, if you lose in a consultation, then you have to leave office,” he added.

He also pointed out that the president must have the support of the people to be able to govern, since one cannot govern without moral authority, since he indicated that they must “be ashamed” and leave office when they lose it.

During his message, AMLO also highlighted the participation of citizens, as he recalled that despite the fact that there were only 30% of the voting booths that were installed in 2018, there was a very good participation, for which he thanked those who fulfilled this homework.

“I want to thank you, because more than 90% voted for me to finish my term, more than 15 million Mexicans are happy and want me to continue until September 2024,” expressed AMLO, who also stated that “love with love is paid” and that he will never betray the people of Mexico.