CD Projekt RED recently confirmed that it has started development of the next The Witcher, but although the Polish developer is ready for the project, there is still some work to be done on Cyberpunk 2077. In a recent livestream (via TheGamer), the quest director Pawel Sasko assured fans that CDPR is fully aware of this.

Sasko said that the development team is actively working on expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 and that even after the recent launch of the game’s update 1.5 (which brought several improvements, in addition to native support for the current console generation), there are still improvements the team is trying to make based on fan feedback.

“I can’t tell you anything about our future plans“said Sasko.”But I can assure you that we are working on the expansions, we are working on things for you guys. ”

“We are still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done“, he added. “We are very happy that you enjoyed Update 1.5, and it gives us more… drive to work for you guys “, because you show your appreciation for it.“.

CD Projekt RED did not provide a specific roadmap on how it intends to support Cyberpunk 2077. Prior to its launch, the developer said that post-launch support would be similar to that of The Witcher 3, so the title is expected to receive two paid expansions. and free DLC.

It has not yet been confirmed how many expansions the game will have, but development of the first expansion has been underway for some time. Meanwhile, while CD Projekt RED will use Unreal Engine 5 for its future projects, the expansions of Cyberpunk 2077 will still use the developer’s REDengine.

Source: Gamingbolt.