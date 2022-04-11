Kingdom Hearts 4 will include a world of Star Wars? This is the hypothesis raised by some users, convinced that they have found at the end of trailer debut of the game the foot of a AT-ST.

If you have read our analysis of the Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer, you will know that this is a far from remote possibility, and the video seems to suggest it quite clearly.

“In the teaser, at a certain point, we glimpse one forest – which is actually a bit out of place – and that was enough for the web’s imagination to take off “, wrote our Christian Colli.” Someone saw us the trees of the Redwood forestin which the Endor scenes from Star Wars VI – Return of the Jedi were shot. ”

“In one frame you notice something, which seemed to us simply a stone out of focus, but which some are convinced is the foot of an AT-STan Imperial means of transport and combat. “

“Not only that: according to some, the fanfare that accompanies the logo of Kingdom Hearts IV on the screen at the end of the teaser would recall the famous main theme of John Williams“concludes Christian.