A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 had received a new update, which apparently would be preparing the ground for the arrival of its next-gen version. Well, now what seems to be the new cover that this version will have has been leaked, and here you can see how it looks.

According to the account of PlayStation GameSize in Twitter, which is responsible for digging into the database of the playstation store, a new cover appeared listed for Cyberpunk 2077 and it is believed that it will be related to its next-gen version.

According to several rumors, this new version will include additional gameplay elements so it would not be a simple visual improvement. for now, CD Projekt Red has not given an official date for its launch, but it is believed that it could be available in the middle of this month or early March.

Publisher’s note: At this point I don’t think that CDPR is going to delay this new version even more. I think it’s only a matter of time before the official details start to come out, and I hope that with this the acclaimed Polish studio can restore its reputation.

Via: PlayStation GameSize