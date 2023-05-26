The elderly woman would have died over 5 years ago and her son, a 60-year-old, would have continued to pocket and spend his pension

A shocking event took place yesterday in Verona. The authorities have found the lifeless body of a woman old woman of the place, which according to the first tests would have died at least 6 years ago. His son, a 60-year-old man, never declared his death and would continue to collect and spend his pension.

An event that inevitably brings to mind what happened about a year ago, on May 11, 2022, in Cerre Marabinoin the province of Reggio Emilia.

In that case the authorities, alerted by some relatives and social services, had carried out a search on the property of a local man, finding his lifeless body at the bottom of an agricultural well.

The victim’s name was Giuseppe Pedrazzini. For the concealment of his body they had ended up in prison his wife, daughter and son-in-law. The crime they were charged with was also that of fraud against the state, given that the three had not declared the 77-year-old dead and had continued to pocket her pension.

A very similar story, but probably with more macabre details, occurred yesterday in Veronawhere the Local Police and the Fire Brigade found the lifeless body of an elderly woman in an advanced state of decomposition.

The discovery took place on the top floor of a building located in the Borgo Milano district of the Venetian city.

Elderly woman found dead: her son is being sought

The investigations by the police had brought the attention of the agents to that very house, where the investigation was actually carried out shocking discovery.

The woman’s body was lying in the bedroom and, according to an initial cadaveric examination, it would appear been deceased for at least 5 or 6 yearsas stated by the Deputy Prosecutor Bruno Bruni.

An autopsy examination was naturally arranged on the lady’s corpse, which in addition to the date of death will help to decipher also the causes of the death itself.

At the moment the police are engaged in the search for the son of the eighty-year-old, which is currently untraceable. According to the first hypotheses, it would seem that man did not declare death of his mother and continued to pocket and spend his pension for all this time.