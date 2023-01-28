Manuel Lopez was diving underwater, near San Jose Beach in Topari Bay on the west coast of Mexico, when he was attacked by a six-meter great white shark.

Lopez reportedly did not have an air tank, and was breathing above the water while diving.

One official said local divers had been warned of sharks in the area and most had not been out for several days.

However, Lopez ignored the warnings because he needed to make money collecting oysters, as a shortage of seafood drove up demand.

Divers and anglers are awarded the local government with an annual fishing fee of about £309 for catching fish in the area.

When attacked, the shark can swim at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour, guided by a very keen sense of smell, but usually preys on seals, sea lions, dolphins and turtles.