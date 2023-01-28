Skiing | Anne Kyllönen and Lauri Vuorinen skied to the semifinals, Pärmäkoski did not go to the heats – HS follows the mc sprint

Anne Kyllönen was the only Finn to reach the semi-finals in the women’s competition. The competition to be held in France is the Finns’ last chance to qualify for the World Cup sprint.

I ski the world cup continues today with traditional skiing sprints in France’s Les Rousses.

This same competition will also be skied at the World Championships in Planica four weeks from now, and for the Finns it is the last and decisive place to show off.

Among the women, the best Finn of the day is Anne Kyllönenwho was the only one to reach the semi-finals.

In the qualifying, the best Finn finished sixth Jasmi Joensuu. Kerttu Niskanen was 12th in qualifying, Johanna Matintalo 15th, Anne Kyllönen 17th, Krista Pärmäkoski 20’s and Katri Lylynperä 27:s.

All of their streaks ended at the set stage. Pärmäkoski left the set phase without skiing.

In a body recent Finnish champion Cross mat Hakola competed for the first time this season in the World Cup.

The Finnish men’s qualifying went modestly. The two best of last Sunday’s SM sprint, Hakola and the fluctuating performance level Joni Mäki, were dropped from the continuation.

“It was really sad. I probably haven’t dropped my butt in a sprint in seven years,” Hakola said in an interview with Viaplay.

Among the men, the best Finn was Niilo Moilanen but only in 20th place. Ville Ahonen was the 26th Lauri Vuorinen 27th and Olli Ahonen 28th

HS will follow the heats of the sprint in the live tracking below. The heat stage of the sprint started at 15:30.

Les Rousses, France:

World Cup 20/30 competition, sprint 1.3 km (p):

Women, time trial: 1) Kristine Stavås Skistad Norway 2.59.07, 2) Laura Gimmler Germany –1.90, 3) Jonna Sundling Sweden –3.41, 4) Johanna Hagström Sweden –3.50, 5) Ane Appelkvist Stenseth Norway –4.32, 6) Jasmi Joensuu Finland –4.43,

…other Finns: 12) Kerttu Niskanen –7.74, 15) Johanna Matintalo –8.94, 17) Anne Kyllönen –9.24, 20) Krista Pärmäkoski –10.06, 27) Katri Lylynperä –11.87 .

Men, time trial: 1) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway 2.36,29, 2) Erik Valnes Norway –0.23, 3) Lucas Chanavat France –0.35, 4) Edvin Anger Sweden –0.58, 5) Federico Pellegrino Italy –0.93, 6) Richard Jouve France –2.10,

… Finns: 20) Niilo Moilanen –5.65, 26) Ville Ahonen –6.83, 27) Lauri Vuorinen –6.93, 28) Olli Ahonen –7.32, 32) Joni Mäki –7.74, 35) Ristomatti Hakola –8.04.

The competitions are shown live on the V Sport+ Suomi channel and the Viaplay streaming service.