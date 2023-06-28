They met for one last wonderful and unforgettable gift: little Mirko’s superheroes present at the funeral

The news of the child’s disappearance Mirko he left a huge void in the hearts of all who knew him. The 7-year-old boy didn’t make it after battling lung cancer.

He had made himself known on the web to the great surprise of his parents favorite heroes, who had rappelled themselves from his hospital room. Others had waited for him in the square in front of the health facility. An answer that came after an appeal from his mother.

Those same superheroes didn’t leave him alone even on his day funeral. They made an appointment for say goodbye one last time. One last wonderful gift, like the one he received before dying forever and that he will take with him forever to Heaven.

Those wonderful people found themselves in front of the Madonna di Campagna church of Turin, where the funeral service was celebrated. The superheroes have shared the pain of his family and friends, they have watched over the little coffin until the last moment. A gesture that her parents will never forget. And not even Mirko, who watched them from up there with his smile in heart.

The parish priest, with his homily, has touched all those present. The words of Don Ferruccio Bertolozzo:

Before this fate we find ourselves unprepared, existence has been broken and has interrupted dreams and hopes. We have known your courageous struggle and you have performed a miracle: not the healing, but the very strong connection towards you. We believe it is a drawing of love. May it be given to you, Mirko, to donate it to those who have helped you to alleviate the suffering.

Mirko fought against a monster to the lungs, which forced him into a hospital room, forced him to give up his life, his childhood. He fought with strength and courage and now he can run free from all evil. Another little angel that no one will ever forget and that will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved him and will love him forever.