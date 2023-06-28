BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced the arrival of many new contents for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festivalavailable at Nintendo Switch. Starting today, the DLC package will be available for purchase “Shin Japan Heroes Universe Pack”, which will include a new song and costumes inspired by characters such as Godzilla, EVANGELION Unit-01, Ultraman and many others.

A new game mode will also be released via free update in the future. It’s about Run! Ninja Dojo in which we will have to transform ourselves into a ninja and test ourselves with many challenges. This mode will also be playable in company thanks to the multiplayer up to 4 players.

We leave you now with the trailer dedicated to the new content coming for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festivalwishing you a good vision as always!

When you play in single player mode with the song, a new wallpaper appears, featuring characters from the Shin Japan Heroes Universe. Also listen to the Maxi Single – "EVANGELION ETERNALLY" released on May 10, 2023 on streaming music services.

