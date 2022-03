Entergram announces that the PlayStation 4 of the visual novel Himemiya-san wa Kamaitai will be released in Japan next July 28. The title will be available in the Standard Edition from 3,278 yen (about 24 €) and in Limited Edition from 7,670 yen (about € 56) which will include the soundtrack CD and a B2 format tapestry illustrated by Nekonyan.

Source: Entergram Street Gematsu